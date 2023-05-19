Cryptocurrencies In Caution Zone Over U.S. Debt Ceiling Concerns

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Cryptocurrencies In Caution Zone Over U.S. Debt Ceiling Concerns

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up nearly 0.1% to $27,091 today while Ethereum (ETH-USD) has managed to eke out 0.27% gains and is hovering at $1,812.

The price weakness in major Cryptocurrencies comes as traders remain cautious over the latest developments associated with the U.S. debt ceiling and fallout from a potential default.

While the crypto market has remained buoyant so far this year despite tightening credit conditions and tremors in the banking sector, it has witnessed traders locking in profits in recent weeks as macroeconomic challenges continue to persist. 

Over the past month, BTC and ETH, the two biggest cryptocurrencies, have dropped 10.2% and 12.4% respectively.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

Decentralizing Blockchain Data with Indexers: Interview with SubQuery’s James Bayly
Stock Analysis & IdeasDecentralizing Blockchain Data with Indexers: Interview with SubQuery’s James Bayly
22h ago
Crypto Roundup: BTC Weakness, Ripple’s Latest Move, and Regulations in the U.K
Is Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Really a Viable Alternative to Fiat Currencies?
IAT
More BTC-USD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

Decentralizing Blockchain Data with Indexers: Interview with SubQuery’s James Bayly
Stock Analysis & IdeasDecentralizing Blockchain Data with Indexers: Interview with SubQuery’s James Bayly
22h ago
Crypto Roundup: BTC Weakness, Ripple’s Latest Move, and Regulations in the U.K
Market NewsCrypto Roundup: BTC Weakness, Ripple’s Latest Move, and Regulations in the U.K
2d ago
Is Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Really a Viable Alternative to Fiat Currencies?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Really a Viable Alternative to Fiat Currencies?
3d ago
IAT
More BTC-USD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >