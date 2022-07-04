tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
COIN
All News
Market News

Crypto Winter: Here’s All You Should Know Heading Into July

Story Highlights

As customers wait to access funds locked on various crypto platforms, here are the latest developments in the space.

In this article:
In this article:
COIN

The crypto market continues to see a difficult environment, and more and more names in the space continue to face challenges. The two major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), have dropped 10.3% and 14%, respectively, in the past seven days alone.

Furthermore, in the case of Celsius, crypto holders are seeing the double pain of a fall in the value of their holdings and not being able to transact on what remains.

Celsius Customers Continue to See Pain

Last month, Celsius halted withdrawals, swaps, and transfers on its platform. A number of crypto firms have taken similar steps on their platforms as well. The gloom will turn into dread if customers are never able to see their money ever again.

Babel Finance, CoinFlex, and Vauld have all taken actions to limit withdrawals by customers. In a further negative for Celsius, Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX walked away from a possible acquisition of Celsius. Meanwhile, Celsius continues to scout for options and has enlisted Citigroup (C) for help.

Coinbase Makes A New Move

In the meantime, Coinbase Global (COIN), which has seen its shares drop nearly 80.5% so far in 2022, has launched a derivatives product in an already difficult environment. The move is aimed at gaining ground in a new field.

COIN has acquired FairX, a derivatives exchange, for $330 million. COIN’s first offering is a futures contract on Bitcoin. According to the Wall Street Journal, the new product has seen a robust launch with 32,000 average daily volume.

Nonetheless, COIN faces an uphill task as the derivatives space already has a number of players, including Binance, Bybit, and CME.

Analysts’ Take

Needham’s John Todaro has reiterated a Buy rating on COIN but is less optimistic about the stock and has a price target of $89, which still implies an 81.48% potential upside.

The Street, in the meantime, has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on COIN alongside an average price target of $131.61, which implies a 168.37% potential upside.

Closing Note

The ripples from the fall of TerraLuna and Celsius’ troubles continue to reverberate in the broader crypto space. More pain may be expected in the coming periods as the geopolitical turmoil in Europe and the Fed’s aggressive stance continue unabated.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA
Meta Ends Its Novi Digital Wallet Experiment
META
Musk Marks Presence on Twitter & Posts Photo with the Pope
TSLA
TWTR
Oneok Stock Steadily Rises as Demand for Natural Gas Liquids Grow
OKE
Gary Black Tweets His Bullish Take on Tesla
TSLA
OXY Keeps Rising as Buffett Loosens Purse Strings
OXY
General Motors’ Q2 Numbers Could Take a Hit; Here’s Why
GM
Why You Should Pay Attention to These Semiconductor Stocks
AMD
TSM
In this article:
COIN

Latest News Feed

Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA
Meta Ends Its Novi Digital Wallet Experiment
META
Musk Marks Presence on Twitter & Posts Photo with the Pope
TSLA
TWTR
Oneok Stock Steadily Rises as Demand for Natural Gas Liquids Grow
OKE
Gary Black Tweets His Bullish Take on Tesla
TSLA
OXY Keeps Rising as Buffett Loosens Purse Strings
OXY
General Motors’ Q2 Numbers Could Take a Hit; Here’s Why
GM
Why You Should Pay Attention to These Semiconductor Stocks
AMD
TSM