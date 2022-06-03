tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CRWD
All News
Market News

CrowdStrike’s Stellar Q1 Performance, Raised Guidance Fail to Entice Investors

Story Highlights

CrowdStrike’s first-quarter results and upgraded full-year outlook reflect continued momentum in the cybersecurity market. 

In this article:
In this article:
CRWD

Cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has reported better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Despite its solid results and an improved outlook for FY23, shares of the company slipped 2.3% to close at $170.10 in Thursday’s extended trading session.   

Results in Detail

Total revenues grew 61% year-over-year to $487.8 million, surpassing analysts’ estimate of $464 million. While Subscription revenue jumped 63.5% year-over-year to nearly $460 million, Professional services revenue rose 30% from the year-ago quarter to $28 million.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at the end of the quarter stood at $1.92 billion, up 61% year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged to $0.31 from $0.10 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts had expected the company to post earnings of $0.23 per share. 

The CFO of CrowdStrike, Burt Podbere, attributed the impressive results to “continued strong customer adoption of the company’s core products, growing success with emerging product category and cloud modules, strong retention and expansion within the customer base and continued rapid new customer acquisition.”

Outlook

For the second quarter, CrowdStrike expects total revenues in the range of $512.7 million to $516.8 million and adjusted EPS of $0.27 to $0.28. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $510 million and adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share.   

Meanwhile, the company has raised its FY23 revenue guidance to the range of $2.1905 billion to $2.2058 billion from the previously issued outlook range of $2.1331 billion to $2.1632 billion. It now expects full-year adjusted EPS between $1.18 and $1.22, compared to the prior guidance range of $1.03 and $1.13.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the print, Stephens analyst Brian Colley noted that CrowdStrike’s first-quarter results surpassed Wall Street’s expectations “albeit by a lesser magnitude than in recent quarters.”

Colley also highlighted that the company added 1,620 net new subscription customers in the first quarter of FY23, compared to 1,638 in the fourth quarter of FY22. CrowdStrike ended the quarter with a total of 17,945 customers, up 57% year-over-year.

Further, Colley has maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike stock. He states that his estimates and price target are under review.

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock based on 20 Buys and one Hold. CrowdStrike’s average price target of $255.62 implies upside potential of 46.89% from current levels. Shares have declined 15% year-to-date.  

Bloggers’ Stance

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 87% Bullish on CrowdStrike, compared to the sector average of 65%.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike continues to benefit from the strong demand for cybersecurity products and solutions amid rapid digitization. Also, Wall Street analysts seem to be bullish on the company’s long-term prospects.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Pinterest Stock Gets a Boost on AI Adoption Plans
PINS
Stellantis Secures Sustainable Lithium Supply for BEVs
STLA
Asana Posts Record Quarterly Revenues; Website Visits Hinted at it
ASAN
FDA May Approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Under 5 by June
PFE
Equitable Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate as Cost of Borrowing Increases
Canadian Western Bank Announces At-the-Money Equity Financing
Land’s End Posts Q1 Bottom Line Beat; Shares Up 13%
LE
Why Is Bumble a Perfect Match for Long-Term Investors?
BMBL
Capri Holdings Limited Q4 Profit Rises Over 2x
CPRI
In this article:
CRWD

Latest News Feed

Pinterest Stock Gets a Boost on AI Adoption Plans
PINS
Stellantis Secures Sustainable Lithium Supply for BEVs
STLA
Asana Posts Record Quarterly Revenues; Website Visits Hinted at it
ASAN
FDA May Approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Under 5 by June
PFE
Equitable Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate as Cost of Borrowing Increases
Canadian Western Bank Announces At-the-Money Equity Financing
Land’s End Posts Q1 Bottom Line Beat; Shares Up 13%
LE
Why Is Bumble a Perfect Match for Long-Term Investors?
BMBL
Capri Holdings Limited Q4 Profit Rises Over 2x
CPRI