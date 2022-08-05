tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Crocs Dropped 11% Despite Q2 Beat

Story Highlights

Consumer demand for Crocs products remains exceptional, as evidenced by the solid Q2 results. However, lowered guidance hurt investors’ sentiments.

Crocs (CROX) delivered solid Q2 2022 results that improved significantly from the year-ago quarter and also beat Wall Street estimates. The stock fell 10.7% on August 5 as investors reacted to the company reducing its full-year revenue guidance.

Record Crocs Brand Revenue

Consolidated revenues increased 50.5% from the year-ago quarter to $964.6 million, beating consensus estimates of $947.29 million. The increase was driven by Crocs Brand delivering record revenues of $732.2 million, representing a 14.3% increase from the year-ago quarter. Digital sales of the Crocs Brand were also up by 16.8% from the year-ago quarter. HEYDUDE Brand revenue totaled $232.4 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 45.3% to $3.24 from the year-ago quarter, easily beating consensus estimates of $2.67.

Crocs’ Solid Cash Balance

Inventories at the end of the quarter stood at $501.5 million, compared to $209.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by the addition of the HEYDUDE brand and an increase in transit inventory for the Crocs Brand.

Following the acquisition of the HEYDUDE brand, borrowings totaled $2.77 billion at the end of the quarter, up from $771.4 million as of December 31, 2021. Crocs exited the quarter with $187.4 million in cash and cash equivalent and $475.8 million in available borrowing capacity.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance Lowered

Crocs expect Q3 revenue to range between $915 million and $955 million, an increase between 46% and 53% from the year-ago quarter. However, Crocs cut its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $3.395 billion – $3.505 billion. Initially it expected revenues of approximately $3.50 billion.

Is Crocs Stock a Buy?

On August 4, Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $95 from $90, implying a 10% upside potential from current levels. The analyst believes that Croc’s valuation may increase after the solid Q2 results and sustained revenue growth.

The Street is bullish about the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on six Buys and two Holds. The average Crocs price target of $79.86 implies 15.61% upside potential from current levels.

Rising Website Traffic Predicted the Strong Results

Crocs’ strong performance shouldn’t have surprised you if you have been a TipRanks’ user who leverages the website traffic screener. Crocs’ rising website traffic had already indicated Q2 solid results.

According to the tool, the Crocs website recorded a 166.40% quarterly increase in global visits to 47.75 million in Q2 compared to the previous quarter. Furthermore, year-to-date, Crocs website traffic increased by 207.14%, compared to the same period last year.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Key Takeaway for Investors

Crocs’ products elicited strong demand in Q2 going by the record revenue registered by the Crocs Brand. However, the company’s decision to cut its full-year forecast signals a possible slowdown heading into year-end.

Read the full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CROX

Stock Analysis & IdeasWebsite Traffic Indicates Rising Trends for These 2 Stocks
1M ago
CROX
SOFI
Here’s Why Top Insiders Are Buying Crocs Stock
CROX
Crocs: Steeply Undervalued Despite Strong Growth Momentum
CROX
More CROX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CROX

Stock Analysis & IdeasWebsite Traffic Indicates Rising Trends for These 2 Stocks
1M ago
CROX
SOFI
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why Top Insiders Are Buying Crocs Stock
2M ago
CROX
Stock Analysis & IdeasCrocs: Steeply Undervalued Despite Strong Growth Momentum
2M ago
CROX
More CROX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

New Rolls Royce boss facing uphill battle after profit miss
Cloudflare Soars 21% on Upbeat Q2 Results, Raised Guidance
NET
Fiverr Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
FVRR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Multiple Insider Trades Spike Investors’ Interest in Information Services Group
III
Eli Lilly Announces Commercial Availability of Its COVID-19 Drug
LLY
Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?
PING
Lucid’s Q2 Sales Miss, Productions Cuts for 2022 Upset Investors
LCID
Datadog Slides 5% Despite Q2 Beat
DDOG
More Market News >