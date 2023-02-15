Credo Technology Collapses after Significantly Lowering Revenue Guidance

Shares of Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO) collapsed in today’s trading session, which can be attributed to reduced demand from its largest customer. Unsurprisingly, this has had a material impact on the firm’s revenue guidance. Indeed, Credo now expects sales to come in at a range between $30 million to $32 million for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. For reference, consensus estimates were expecting over $45 million.

Credo stated that the reduction in demand was the result of macroeconomic headwinds as opposed to dissatisfaction with its services. However, this did little to please investors.

In fact, a look at the past five trading days shows the level of carnage that shareholders have had to endure, as CRDO stock has shed over 40% of its value.

Disclosure