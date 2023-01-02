tiprankstipranks
Market News

Could RumbleOn Turbocharge Your Portfolio in 2023?

Shares of technology-powered omnichannel Powersports platform RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) have trended lower throughout 2022 dropping a whopping 84%. Additionally, despite this fall, short interest in the stock still remains substantially high at about 15.4% at present.

The company operates in the Powersports and Automotive segments. While demand for its offerings remains resilient, it is also positioned to make market share gains with its diversified product mix.

Further, RMBL continues to enjoy strong unit economics and a strong cash flow generation ability. These characteristics have helped RMBL increase its top line from $416.4 million in 2020 to $938.4 million in 2021. The figure is now expected to rise to $1.88 billion in 2022.

Importantly, after years of losses, RMBL is expected to turn a profit in 2022. Analysts too are buoyant about the stock on the back of these green shoots of growth and profitability. The consensus rating on the Street for RMBL is a Strong Buy at present alongside an average price target of $16.33.

This implies a robust 152.4% potential upside for the stock. Moreover, a beta of 0.88 indicates RMBL is less prone to wild market gyrations and the current price level is leaning on the inexpensive side with a price-to-earnings multiple of 2.2.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
More News & Analysis on RMBL

RumbleON management to meet with B. Riley
The FlyRumbleON management to meet with B. Riley
25d ago
RMBL
RumbleON management to meet with B. Riley
RMBL
Paulson adds Rumble, exits Occidental in Q3
AU
NG
More RMBL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RMBL

