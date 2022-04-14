Costco Shareholders Tickled Pink Again

Retail giant Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) recently announced a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share, an increase of about 14% from the previous dividend of 79 cents.

Following the news, shares of the company rose marginally to close at $592.50 in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

The dividend will be paid on May 13, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

The company’s annual dividend of $3.6 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 0.6% based on Wednesday’s closing price.

The company has been raising its quarterly dividend consistently over the past two decades, making it an attractive choice for investors.

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Loop Capital Markets analyst Laura Champine reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $645, which implies upside potential of 9.1% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 14 Buys and four Holds. Costco’s average price target of $602.61 implies upside potential of 2% from current levels. Shares have gained 62.8% over the past year.

Key Takeaway

Costco’s track record of paying and raising dividends has been stellar. In these uncertain times, Costco could be an attractive choice for investors seeking regular dividends.

