CoStar Dips 21.5% Despite Q4 Results Beat

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

CoStar Dips 21.5% Despite Q4 Results Beat

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) tanked 21.5% in Tuesday’s extended trading session after the company provided a disappointing outlook for full-year 2022. Nevertheless, the commercial real estate information and online marketplaces provider was able to surpass revenue and earnings estimates.

During the quarter, adjusted earnings jumped 20.7% year-over-year to $0.35 per share and surpassed analysts’ expectations of $0.29 per share. Similarly, revenues increased 14.2% year-on-year to $507 million, topping the Street’s estimate of $503.1 million.

The company said that net sales bookings in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached an all-time high of $67 million.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $193.4 million, compared to $166.8 million in the year-ago quarter. As of December 31, 2021, CoStar had about $3.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

For 2021, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share, up 15.2% from the previous year. Also, sales rose 17.2% year-over-year to $1.9 billion.

The Founder and CEO of CoStar, Andrew C. Florance, said, “With an addressable market almost three times the size of our existing business, we believe that the residential property opportunity has the potential to add billions in revenue to CoStar Group over the medium to long term. In order to take advantage of this significant growth opportunity, we plan to increase the level of investment in residential products, content, sales and marketing in 2022.”

Outlook

For 2022, the company projects revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.2 billion. Also, CoStar is planning to increase the level of investment in Residential to a range of about $300 to $320 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $565 million and $605 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are anticipated to be in the range of $0.95 to $1.02 versus analysts’ expectations of $1.35 per share.

In the first quarter of 2021, CoStar expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $515 million against the consensus estimate of $516.5 million. Also, adjusted EPS is projected to be between $0.27 to $0.28, compared to the Street’s estimate of $0.32 per share.

Price Target

On February 23, JMP Securities analyst Joe Goodwin maintained a Buy rating on CoStar and lowered the price target to $85 from $105. The new price target implies 35.1% upside potential from current levels.

Goodwin said, “We view the stock’s after-market reaction as a buying opportunity, and continue to like CoStar for several reasons, which include: 1) the company’s dominant market position; 2) it is well led, in our opinion, by Founder and CEO Andrew Florance, who has a track record of success in entering and capturing share in new markets; 3) the CoStar Suite has rebounded nicely and is expected to continue to accelerate growth into 2022; and 4) we like the company’s decision to increase its investment in the large residential opportunity that is estimated to be $72B in the U.S. and $210B globally.”

Overall, the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 unanimous Buys. The CoStar stock price prediction of $90 implies upside potential of about 43% from current levels.

News Sentiment

News Sentiment for CoStar is Neutral based on 15 articles over the past seven days. All the articles have Bullish sentiment, compared to a sector average of 61%, and none have Bearish Sentiment, compared to a sector average of 39%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Ocugen’s New Drug Application for COVAXIN; Shares Gain 15.6%
APA Reports Record Revenue in Q4; Shares Pop
Home Depot Posts Strong Q4 Results; Shares Gain Pre-Market