Corsair Gaming Jumps on Q3 Beat

Gaming and streaming gear provider Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is trending higher today on the back of a better-than-expected third-quarter performance.

While the top line dropped 20.3% year-over-year to $311.77 million, the figure was still better than expectations by about $4.6 million. EPS at $0.08 too came in much better than the $0.03 mark.

During the quarter, gamer and creator peripherals segment revenue as well as gaming components and systems segment revenue came in lower than a year ago period but displayed marked increases sequentially. Total revenue grew 10% sequentially during this period.

Further, the company reduced its channel inventory as sales remain above year-ago levels in many of its product categories. In the bigger picture, Corsair expects to benefit from the increase in the number of active consumers in the gaming market.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2022, Corsair expects revenue to land between $1.325 billion and $1.375 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to hover between $35 million and $45 million.

