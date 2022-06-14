tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Corporate Insiders Are Going Crazy for This Stock

Story Highlights

Despite witnessing a 33.7% year-to-date fall in NGM stock, top insiders have acquired shares worth $32.55 million in the last 15 days.

NGM

San Francisco-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is seeing a lot of insider trading activity. The most recent was the purchase of around $13.3 million worth of shares by two of the company’s directors.

The directors, David Goeddel and Column Group, own more than a 10% stake each in the company.

On June 9, Column Group acquired 984,161 shares of NGM for $13.50 per share. The director now owns 2.65 million shares of the company.

Meanwhile, Goeddel bought 951,684 NGM shares for $13.28 million. After the purchase, his stake in the company stands at 2.65 million shares.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Tool shows all the recent buy and sell transactions made by the company’s insiders​. In the last 15 days, insiders have acquired $32.55 million worth of NGM shares. Details of the transactions are as follows:

According to TipRanks, Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for NGM, as the corporate insiders on TipRanks have bought $48.5 million worth of the company’s shares in the last three months.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM develops therapeutics for cardio-metabolic and liver diseases. It is currently working on products to treat age-related macular degeneration, oncological diseases, obesity, type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, among others.

Stock Rating

Based on two Buys, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. NGM’s average price target of $32 implies 159.5% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 36.6% over the past year.

Conclusion

The recent transactions by the company’s top insiders reflect their confidence in NGM stock and its fundamentals. Shares of the company slipped 4.4% on Monday but rose 13.6% in the extended trading session to end the day at $14.01.

In this article:
NGM

