Core & Main Agrees to Acquire Lock City Supply

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) has agreed to acquire almost all the assets of New York-based Lock City Supply Inc. CNM distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products, as well as associated services. Lock City is a full-service distributor of water and wastewater products.

Management Weighs In

The CEO of Core & Main, Steve LeClair, commented, “This strategic acquisition will allow us to better serve our combined customer base alongside a great group of people and we are excited to welcome them into the Core & Main family.”

Lock City’s owner, Bill Kelley, added, “Core & main shares our commitment to serving local communities, providing technical expertise, and developing team members. We are eager to begin our next chapter with Core & Main.” The transaction terms remained undisclosed.

Hedge Fund Activity

TipRanks data points that Wall Street’s top hedge funds have increased holdings in Core & Main by 466,800 shares in the last quarter, indicating a neutral hedge fund confidence signal in the stock.

Valuation Speaks

Let us consider some key metrics for CNM and how it fares against the broader industry. The company’s 3.32% net margin is significantly lower than the industry median of 6.48%, at the time of writing.

Conversely, CNM’s net income per employee of $44,860 is ahead of the industry median of $20,850, at the time of writing, implying that despite lower margins, the company is actually making better use of its human capital.

Further, the forward non-GAAP P/E multiple for CNM is at 18.1, while the median figure for the industry is 17.94 indicating the company’s current share price level is marginally expensive versus its industry peers. That’s after a 13.7% increase in share prices over the past month.

