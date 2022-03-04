Cooper Posts Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Cooper Posts Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Cooper Companies (COO) has delivered upbeat results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022, as both revenue and earnings surpassed expectations. The global medical device company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical.

Revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $787.2 million and surpassed consensus estimates of $744.3 million. The upside can be attributed to the growth witnessed in the revenues of CooperVision (up 11%) and CooperSurgical (up 30%).

Further, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $3.24, up 2% year-over-year and above analysts’ estimates of $3.10 per share. Adjusted operating margin was down 2% against the same quarter last year to $25% due to currency and higher investing.

Cooper’s President and CEO, Al White, said, “Cooper reported a strong start to fiscal 2022 with CooperVision gaining share led by daily silicone hydrogel and myopia management products, and CooperSurgical posting solid growth driven by fertility. We remain focused on executing on our long-term strategic initiatives along with integrating our Generate Life Sciences acquisition, and closing our pending Cook Medical reproductive health acquisition.”

Guidance

Total revenue in Fiscal Year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $3,261 million to $3,329 million, reflecting 6.5% to 8.5% organic growth. Also, adjusted EPS is projected to be between $13.70 and $14.20 per share.

Price Target

Consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds. Cooper stock price prediction of $459 implies 10% upside potential to current levels. Shares have gained 12.3% over the past year.

Positive News Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Cooper, as 12.8% of investors on TipRanks increased their exposure to COO stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News: 
Bright Health Dips 19.6% on Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss
Western Digital Resumes Normal Production at its Facilities; Updates Q3 Outlook
Okta Declines 5.6% Despite Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results