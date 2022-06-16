tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CLR
All News
Market News

Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm Plans to Mind His Own Business

Story Highlights

Will Harold Hamm’s move to make Continental Resources private be beneficial for the company?

In this article:
In this article:
CLR

Harold Hamm, an energy billionaire, is planning to take full control of petroleum and natural gas major Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR), The Wall Street Journal stated in a report.

Shares of the company declined 3.4% to close at $71.68 on Wednesday.

Harold Hamm and the Hamm family collectively own an 83% stake in the company. Hamm, who founded Continental Resources in 1967 and is the Chairman of the board of directors, has offered to buy the remaining stake in the company for $70 a share (or $4.3 billion) in cash, valuing the entire company at about $25.4 billion.

Hamm’s move to take the company private reflects his position to realize more profits from the rising oil prices, as the company remains one among the few that doesn’t use hedging contracts to lock prices for future production. Further, Hamm wants to free the company from the shackles of widespread scrutiny present in the capital markets.

He opined, “We have determined that the opportunity today is with private companies who have the freedom to operate and aren’t limited by public markets. Going private will enhance our ability to maintain our competitive edge and will also enable us to be even more nimble in our efforts to create value through the drill bit.”

In a statement, the company said its board plans to constitute a special committee consisting of independent directors to study the proposal.

Stock Rating

On June 15, Wells Fargo analyst Nitin Kumar CFA downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy with a price target of $82, which implies upside potential of 14.4% from current levels.

Overall, the Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, eight Holds and one Sell. CLR’s average price target of $78.27 implies that the stock has upside potential of 10.24% from current levels.

Smart Score

Continental Resources scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform the market. Shares have gained 99.4% over the past year.

Conclusion

Hamm’s decision to take Continental Resources private is aimed at boosting the company’s profitability and freeing it from the scrutiny of the capital markets.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

This Insider Is Buying NLOK Stock When Others Are Not
NLOK
Haivision Reports Strong Q2-2022 Revenue Growth; Shares Down 7.6%
Why Did Acadia Pharmaceuticals Shares Gain 15%?
ACAD
NHTSA Data Puts a Negative Spotlight on Tesla’s Autopilot
TSLA
Is the Game Over for Revlon?
REV
Spotify to Curb Hiring Pace by 25%; Street Sees 44% Upside
IAS
SPOT
Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Gerber Goes Ga Ga for Bonds on Twitter
NDX
SPX
In this article:
CLR

Latest News Feed

This Insider Is Buying NLOK Stock When Others Are Not
NLOK
Haivision Reports Strong Q2-2022 Revenue Growth; Shares Down 7.6%
Why Did Acadia Pharmaceuticals Shares Gain 15%?
ACAD
NHTSA Data Puts a Negative Spotlight on Tesla’s Autopilot
TSLA
Is the Game Over for Revlon?
REV
Spotify to Curb Hiring Pace by 25%; Street Sees 44% Upside
IAS
SPOT
Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Gerber Goes Ga Ga for Bonds on Twitter
NDX
SPX