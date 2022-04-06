Confluent, Microsoft Deepen Their Cloud Connect

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Confluent, Microsoft Deepen Their Cloud Connect

Data streaming platform Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) announced plans to deepen its partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to smoothen Azure’s management of data streams and accelerate real-time application development on the cloud.

Under the partnership, the companies will be investing in technology integrations, solution development and go-to-market activities.

The alliance between Microsoft and Confluent started in January 2021, under which Confluent’s fully managed Apache Kafka service was embedded into the Azure platform with cloud-native capabilities.

Executive Comments

The President of Field Operations at Confluent, Erica Schultz, said, “COVID-driven disruption has drastically accelerated timelines for delivering end-to-end digital experiences and real-time operations. We are extremely dedicated to ensuring our customers can innovate fast in the cloud, and have deepened our partnership with Microsoft to support businesses at this critical time in their transformation.”

“Through Microsoft and Confluent’s expanded relationship, more organizations will be able to fully realize the power of cloud-native data streaming and benefit from faster development of modern applications with easier access to real-time data in the cloud,” said, Judson Althoff, the Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft.

Stock Rating

Last month, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained a Buy rating on Confluent and lowered the price target to $55 (implying 28.8% upside potential from current level) from $75.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and six Holds. Confluent’s average price target of $74.55 implies 74.6% upside potential to current levels.

Insider Trading

Based on the recent corporate insider activity, sentiments seem positive about the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase in insiders selling their shares of CFLT.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Roblox CEO’s Pay Package Increases More than 3,200%
Marathon Digital Dips Despite Positive Bitcoin Production News
Why Are Analysts Cautiously Optimistic on AGCO?