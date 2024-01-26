Concord Acquisition Corp III Faces NYSE Delisting Notice

Concord Acquisition Corp III Class A (CNDB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

Concord Acquisition Corp III received a notice from the NYSE for having fewer than 300 public stockholders, violating the exchange’s minimum requirement. The company must submit a plan within 45 days to regain compliance within 18 months. They anticipate meeting this requirement following an initial business combination. The company’s stock remains listed on the NYSE, pending approval of their compliance plan and adherence to other listing standards.

