Concord Acquisition Corp III Announces Regulatory Disclosure

Concord Acquisition Corp III Class A (CNDB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 25, 2024, the Company released a press statement regarding certain matters, which was furnished according to SEC regulations. This information, along with the related exhibit, is not considered legally “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 nor liable under Section 18, and is not incorporated by reference into any filings unless specifically referenced.

