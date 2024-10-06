Concentrix (CNXC) Offers a New Bag of Tricks in GenAI Tech

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Concentrix (CNXC) Offers a New Bag of Tricks in GenAI Tech
Market News

Concentrix (CNXC) Offers a New Bag of Tricks in GenAI Tech

Story Highlights

Concentrix embraces the future with their new GenAI-powered service, iX Hello, even as the stock faces a temporary dip – a tempting opportunity for value investors predicting a rebound.

As industries pivot towards a digital-first approach, AI’s importance in streamlining business processes, driving innovation, and curbing costs has never been greater. Leading the charge is Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), a player in the technology-powered customer experience (CX) solutions space. Its recent release of iX Hello, a GenAI-powered self-service technology, offers new tricks in productivity, engagement, and security.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing, with the company missing recent earnings expectations and its stock declining 20% over the past three months. Despite this, analysts following the company have maintained a positive outlook, with expectations of consistent earnings growth over the next few years, backed by modest revenue growth, margin expansion, and share repurchases. It trades at a discount to industry peers, making it a potentially appealing candidate for value-oriented investors.

Concentrix Expands With AI Offering

Concentrix Corporation is a prominent player in technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions. The organization offers a wide array of services, including CX process optimization, front and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. Its clients come from the technology industry, consumer electronics, retail, and more.

Recently, Concentrix announced the launch of iX Hello, a GenAI-powered self-service application. The software is designed with built-in innovation, which enables companies to use it as an accelerator for the GenAI adoption journey. It facilitates the creation of GenAI experiences within a secure, private, and compliant environment.

Additionally, the new offering allows companies to leverage GenAI to align with their brand-specific voice and vocabulary. The software can translate market-ready content in over 90 languages, analyze data, answer chat or voice queries, summarize content, create training, and more.

Concentrix’s Recent Financial Results

The company recently reported its financial performance for the third quarter. Revenue showed a year-over-year gain of 46.2% from the previous year’s third quarter, reaching $2.39 billion, compared to the $1.6 billion. However, the company’s operating and net income experienced a downturn with a fall of 5.6% and an immense decrease of 78.6%, primarily attributed to rising amortization of intangibles and planned integration costs due to the company’s merger with Webhelp.

The firm’s adjusted EBITDA also surged 44.1%, totaling $388.1 million. Yet, non-GAAP EPS of $2.87 fell short of analysts’ expectations by $0.06.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33275 per share, payable on November 5, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of October 25, 2024. In the third quarter, the company repurchased 0.6 million shares for $39.1 million, with an average price of $64.89 per share, under its ongoing share repurchase program.

CNXC’s management has issued guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, forecasting revenue of $2.420 billion to $2.470 billion. Non-GAAP operating income is anticipated to range from $335 million to $355 million. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $2.90 to $3.16. For the full fiscal year 2024, the projected revenue is between $9.591 billion to $9.641 billion. Non-GAAP operating income is anticipated to be $1,306 million to $1,326 million. The non-GAAP EPS for the year is forecast at $11.05 to $11.31.

What Is the Price Target for CNXC Stock?

The stock has been downward trending, shedding roughly 33% over the past year. It trades at the low end of its 52-week price range of $50.23 – $106.10 and shows ongoing negative price momentum by trading below its 20-day (59.91) and 50-day (63.78) moving averages. However, the price drop has pushed the stock into value territory, as its P/E ratio of 17x sits well below industry peers in the Information Technology Services industry, where the average P/E is 26.3x.

Analysts following the company have been constructive on CNXC stock. Based on five analysts’ collective recommendations, Concentrix is rated a Strong Buy. The average price target for CNXC stock is $79.00, representing a potential upside of 50.25% from current levels.

See more CNXC analyst ratings

Concentrix in Consideration

Despite facing some headwinds with missed earnings and a stock decline, Concentrix shows potential for a rebound. The company’s recent foray into GenAI-powered services has analysts optimistic despite reporting decreased expectations for revenue in the fourth quarter. The stock trades at a discount, suggesting CNXC may be tempting for value-oriented investors who believe in the company’s commitment to drive growth and deliver technology-powered solutions.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Concentrix initiated with an Outperform at Baird
CNXC
TheFly
Premium
Micron reports Q4 beat, Pfizer withdraws Oxbryta: Morning Buzz
MU
ACN
Go Ad-Free with Our App