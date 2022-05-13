tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Compass Gains 7.2% Despite Mixed Q1 Results

Shares of Compass (COMP) gained 7.2% in after-trading hours on Thursday despite mixed first-quarter results, as revenue surpassed estimates but earnings lagged. The real estate technology company empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional services through its end-to-end platform.

Results in Detail

Net loss per share came in at $0.45, greater than the Street’s estimates of a loss of $0.36. However, it compares favorably with a loss of $1.67 reported in the last year’s quarter.

Compass reported revenues of $1.4 billion, up 25.4% from the year-ago quarter. The same was above analysts’ estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s agents were able to increase the market share to 5.8% over the last twelve months up from 4.3% in the same period last year.

Its agents closed 47,367 transactions, up 18% year-over-year. Also, Compass entered two new markets during the quarter, bringing the total markets served to 71 at the end of Q1.

Gross Transaction Value of $53.7 billion increased by 23% year-over-year on the back of strong transaction volume and higher average transaction value.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, said, “We see the current macro uncertainty as an opportunity for us to extend our technology lead over the rest of the industry, creating an even wider moat. Most importantly, we have significant capacity to reduce spending as necessary, while continuing to grow our business, improve our cash position and drive positive free cash flow in 2023.”

Outlook

For Q2, the company expects to report revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.2 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of $2.4 billion. Also, full-year 2021 revenue is projected to be between $7.6 billion and $8 billion, compared with the Street’s expectations of $8.05 billion.

Analyst Recommendation

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and two Holds. The Compass average price forecast of $11.17 implies upside potential of about 149.9% from current levels.

Hedge Fund Trading Activity

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence of hedge funds in Compass is currently Neutral, as the cumulative change in holdings across all three hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 132,800 shares.

Conclusion

Shares of Compass have declined 53.2% so far this year. This may mark a decent entry point, supported by growing market share, rising revenues, and expanding agent base of the company.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Did Duolingo Soar 12% on Thursday?
Why Did ironSource Shares Plunge More Than 17%?
Dutch Bros Fizzes Out on Surprise Quarterly Loss