ZYUS Life Sciences Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

ZYUS Life Sciences ( (TSE:ZYUS) ) has provided an update.

ZYUS Life Sciences announced the completion of the first tranche of its private placement, raising approximately CAD $319,700 through the issuance of 450,281 units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, with proceeds intended for general corporate and working capital purposes. The offering has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, with final acceptance pending. This move is part of ZYUS’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and support its ongoing efforts in developing cannabinoid-based pain management therapies.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ZYUS) stock is a Buy with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZYUS Life Sciences stock, see the TSE:ZYUS Stock Forecast page.

More about ZYUS Life Sciences

ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation is a Canadian-based life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. The company is committed to advancing scientific exploration and clinical research to secure intellectual property protection and regulatory approval for non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, aiming to transform patients’ lives.

Average Trading Volume: 18,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$45.93M

Find detailed analytics on ZYUS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

