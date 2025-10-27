Zura Bio’s Promising Phase 2 Study on Tibulizumab for Systemic Sclerosis

Zura Bio Limited ((ZURA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Zura Bio Limited is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled ‘Tibulizumab Systemic Sclerosis Understanding and Response Evaluation (TibuSURE).’ The study aims to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Tibulizumab in adults with systemic sclerosis, a condition also known as scleroderma. This study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for a challenging autoimmune disease.

The intervention being tested is Tibulizumab, a biological anti-BAFF/IL-17 antibody administered via subcutaneous injection. Its purpose is to evaluate its therapeutic effects on systemic sclerosis, potentially offering a new avenue for treatment.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial followed by an open-label extension. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either Tibulizumab or a placebo during the initial 24-week period. In the subsequent 28-week open-label phase, all participants receive Tibulizumab. The trial employs triple masking to ensure unbiased results, with the primary aim of treatment evaluation.

The study began on February 7, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The most recent update was submitted on October 13, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress in the study.

This clinical update could positively impact Zura Bio Limited’s stock performance by boosting investor confidence in the company’s innovative pipeline. As systemic sclerosis has limited treatment options, successful results could position Zura Bio favorably in the market, potentially affecting competitor dynamics in the autoimmune treatment sector.

The TibuSURE study is actively recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

