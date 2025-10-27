Zura Bio’s Promising Phase 2 Study on Tibulizumab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Zura Bio Limited ((ZURA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Zura Bio Limited is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled Tibulizumab Skin Healing and Inflammation Evaluation for Lasting Defense. The study aims to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of tibulizumab in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). This condition is a chronic skin disease characterized by painful lumps under the skin. The study’s significance lies in its potential to offer a new treatment option for HS, which currently has limited effective therapies.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two doses of tibulizumab, an anti-BAFF/IL-17 antibody, administered via subcutaneous injection. These interventions are designed to reduce inflammation and promote skin healing in HS patients.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with a parallel assignment. Participants are randomly allocated to receive either tibulizumab or a placebo for 16 weeks, followed by a 16-week open-label period where all receive tibulizumab. The study uses quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, with the primary purpose of evaluating treatment efficacy.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 19, 2025, with primary completion expected in 2026. The latest update was submitted on October 13, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

Market Implications: This clinical update could positively impact Zura Bio’s stock performance by boosting investor confidence in the company’s pipeline. Success in this study may position Zura Bio as a leader in HS treatment, potentially affecting competitors in the dermatology sector. Investors should monitor further updates as the study progresses.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

