Zoono Group Advances in Shelf-Life Extension and Asian Markets

Zoono Group Limited ( (AU:ZNO) ) has issued an announcement.

Zoono Group Limited has made significant progress in its fresh food shelf-life extension technology, conducting successful trials across the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company anticipates the first material sales revenues from these products in the current quarter, signaling potential long-term revenue streams. Additionally, Zoono is advancing in Asian markets with new orders from Japan and India, and expects improved sales revenues in the first half of FY26, supported by recent funding and lower operating costs.

More about Zoono Group Limited

Zoono Group Limited operates in the niche market of fresh food shelf-life extension technology. The company focuses on developing commercial opportunities in this sector, conducting trials across multiple continents with various customers, including supermarket chains and food producers. Zoono is also expanding its presence in Asian markets, targeting industries such as textiles and agriculture.

Average Trading Volume: 188,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$19.09M

