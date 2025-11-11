ZOO Digital to Announce Interim Results and Host Investor Presentations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Zoo Digital ( (GB:ZOO) ).

ZOO Digital Group plc announced it will release its unaudited interim results for the six months ending 30 September 2025 on 19 November 2025. The company will hold online presentations for both sell-side equity analysts and private investors on the same day, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the management team. This announcement highlights ZOO Digital’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement, potentially impacting its industry positioning by reinforcing trust and communication with its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ZOO) stock is a Hold with a £11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zoo Digital stock, see the GB:ZOO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ZOO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ZOO is a Neutral.

Zoo Digital’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis suggests a neutral to slightly bearish trend, while valuation metrics highlight concerns due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ZOO stock, click here.

More about Zoo Digital

ZOO Digital Group plc is a tech-enabled localisation and digital media services company that partners with major Hollywood studios and streaming services to globalize content. The company offers services such as dubbing, subtitling, captioning, and media processing, utilizing proprietary technology platforms and a network of over 12,000 freelancers. ZOO Digital has a global presence with hubs in key locations worldwide and works with clients like Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, and Paramount Global.

Average Trading Volume: 264,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.08M

See more data about ZOO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue