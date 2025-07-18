ZMJ Group Addresses Compliance Issues with Connected Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0564) ) is now available.

ZMJ Group Company Limited has issued an announcement addressing previous continuing connected transactions with Ansteel Group that were not disclosed in a timely manner as per the Listing Rules. The company has ratified these transactions and is implementing remedial measures to enhance internal controls, including circulating internal guidelines to relevant departments and updating the list of connected persons quarterly to ensure future compliance.

More about Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily involved in the coal mining machinery industry. The company is focused on manufacturing and supplying coal mining equipment and machinery, serving the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,318,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$31.93B

