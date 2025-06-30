Zip Co Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zip Co Ltd. ( (AU:ZIP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zip Co Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 14,541,326 securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 216,310 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a strong market position and delivering value to its stakeholders.

More about Zip Co Ltd.

Zip Co Ltd. is a company operating in the financial technology industry, primarily offering buy-now-pay-later services. It focuses on providing flexible payment solutions to consumers and businesses, aiming to simplify financial transactions and improve accessibility to credit.

Average Trading Volume: 22,184,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.92B

