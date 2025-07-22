Zip Co Limited to Announce FY25 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zip Co Ltd. ( (AU:ZIP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zip Co Limited has announced that it will release its full-year financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on August 22, 2025. The company will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results, providing stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

Zip Co Limited is a digital financial services company offering innovative and people-centered products. It operates primarily in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, providing point-of-sale credit and digital payment services. Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip connects millions of customers with a global network of tens of thousands of merchants, offering fair, flexible, and transparent payment options.

