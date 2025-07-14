Zinc of Ireland NL Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zinc of Ireland NL ( (AU:ZMI) ) just unveiled an update.

Zinc of Ireland NL has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Thomas Francis Corr. The change includes the transfer of 1,465,191 ordinary shares from Atlantic View Capital Limited, where Mr. Corr is the sole beneficiary, to his direct holding. This adjustment in shareholding does not involve any disposal or cash consideration, indicating a strategic internal realignment of Mr. Corr’s investment interests within the company.

Zinc of Ireland NL operates within the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of zinc resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and advancing zinc mining projects, with a market focus on leveraging zinc’s industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 737,841

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.66M

