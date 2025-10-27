Zimmer Biomet’s Vanguard 360 Knee Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Knee Revisions

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ((ZBH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Zimmer Biomet Holdings is conducting a study titled A Prospective, Clinical Investigation of the Vanguard 360 Revision Knee. The study aims to evaluate the performance of the Vanguard 360 revision knee system, focusing on mechanical alignment restoration, clinical outcomes, and survivorship. This research is significant for improving knee replacement outcomes in patients with various forms of arthritis and limb deformities.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests several devices, including the Vanguard SSK 360 with PS and PSC bearings, the Vanguard DA 360, and the Vanguard 360 TiNbN Femur with both PS and PSC bearings. These devices are designed to enhance knee stability and function, with some featuring advanced coatings for improved performance.

Study Design: This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing instead on real-world outcomes of the knee revision system.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 27, 2012, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on February 20, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and commitment to comprehensive data collection.

Market Implications: The successful outcomes of this study could positively influence Zimmer Biomet’s stock performance by demonstrating product efficacy and enhancing market confidence. As knee replacements are a competitive field, advancements in this area could provide Zimmer Biomet with a competitive edge over other industry players.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

