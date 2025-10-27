Zimmer Biomet’s Shoulder Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Orthopedics

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ((ZBH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings is conducting a study titled ‘Comprehensive Reverse Shoulder Clinical Outcomes Study’ to evaluate the effectiveness of the Biomet Comprehensive Reverse Shoulder system. The study aims to assess improvements in pain scores one year post-surgery and gather long-term clinical outcomes for patients with shoulder conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

The intervention being tested is the Biomet Comprehensive Reverse Shoulder, a device designed to reduce scapular notching and improve fixation through a modular central screw. It is intended for patients requiring reverse shoulder arthroplasty.

This is an observational, multicenter, prospective cohort study. It is non-randomized and non-controlled, focusing on collecting data over time to understand the device’s impact on patients.

The study began on January 12, 2018, and is currently enrolling by invitation. The latest update was submitted on February 13, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and data collection.

The study’s results could influence Zimmer Biomet’s market position by validating the effectiveness of their shoulder system, potentially boosting investor confidence. Competitors in the orthopedic device industry may also feel pressure to innovate in response to these findings.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

