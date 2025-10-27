Zimmer Biomet’s New Study on Shoulder Arthroplasty: A Market Game Changer?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ((ZBH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Zimmer Biomet Holdings is conducting a study titled ‘Collection of CT Images to Evaluate Bone Quality Before Total Shoulder Arthroplasty.’ The study aims to assess preoperative bone quality using CT scans to develop a decision-making scale for stemless shoulder arthroplasty. This research is significant for improving surgical outcomes in patients with shoulder osteoarthritis and rotator cuff tears.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention involves a preoperative CT scan, which includes a bone density calibration phantom. This data will be compared with surgeon intra-operative responses to enhance bone quality assessment before shoulder arthroplasty.

Study Design: The study is interventional with a single-group model and no masking, focusing on basic science. It aims to gather data to improve surgical decision-making for shoulder arthroplasty.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on September 4, 2023, and is not yet recruiting. The last update was submitted on February 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and readiness for participant recruitment.

Market Implications: This study update could positively impact Zimmer Biomet’s stock performance and investor sentiment by showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation in orthopedic solutions. As the study progresses, it may influence the competitive landscape in the orthopedic industry, particularly in the shoulder arthroplasty market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

