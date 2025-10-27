Zimmer Biomet’s Cannulated Screw Study: A Closer Look at Safety and Performance

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ((ZBH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Zimmer Biomet Holdings is conducting a study titled ‘Post-market Clinical Follow-up Study to Provide Safety, Performance and Clinical Benefits Data of the Biomet Cannulated Bone Screw System.’ The study aims to confirm the safety, performance, and clinical benefits of the Biomet Cannulated Bone Screw System when used as per approved indications. This research is significant as it seeks to ensure the continued reliability and effectiveness of these medical devices in treating bone fractures.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the Biomet Cannulated Screw, a device used for fracture fixation, arthrodesis, and osteotomy. The screws come in various sizes, including 3.0mm, 4.0mm, 5.0mm, 6.5mm, and 8.0mm, and are intended to provide stable fixation in bone surgeries.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. The study does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing instead on observing outcomes in patients who have already received the Biomet Cannulated Screws.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 18, 2019, and is currently enrolling by invitation. The last update was submitted on January 30, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the ongoing collection of data.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Zimmer Biomet’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s product safety and effectiveness. As the medical device industry is highly competitive, demonstrating robust clinical outcomes can provide a competitive edge and potentially boost market share.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

