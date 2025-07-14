Zimmer Biomet Merges with Monogram Technologies

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ( (ZBH) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 11, 2025, Zimmer Biomet Holdings entered into a merger agreement with Monogram Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation specializing in AI-driven orthopedic robotic systems. The merger will result in Monogram becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zimmer Biomet, with Monogram’s shares being converted into cash and contingent value rights. This strategic acquisition is valued at approximately $168 million and is expected to enhance Zimmer Biomet’s position in the orthopedic industry by integrating Monogram’s innovative technologies. However, the transaction is subject to various risks, including regulatory approvals and potential competing offers, which could impact the anticipated benefits and timing of the merger.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZBH) stock is a Buy with a $130.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock, see the ZBH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZBH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZBH is a Outperform.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a strong financial foundation and strategic initiatives that position it well within the Medical Devices industry. However, technical resistance and revised earnings guidance due to external challenges temper the outlook. Recent corporate actions and leadership changes are positive, indicating potential for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on ZBH stock, click here.

More about Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 2,297,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.56B

See more data about ZBH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue