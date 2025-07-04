ZIMI Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
ZIMI Ltd ( (AU:ZMM) ) has shared an announcement.
ZIMI Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, which includes 27 million options and 240.5 million ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, with the proposed issue date set for August 20, 2025. The announcement signifies a strategic effort by ZIMI Limited to potentially enhance its capital structure and market presence, which could have implications for its stakeholders and industry positioning.
More about ZIMI Ltd
Average Trading Volume: 220,452
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$3.42M
