Zijin Mining Group Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a 3.49% increase in operating income to RMB303.640 billion and a remarkable 53.66% rise in profit before tax to RMB48.078 billion. The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders surged by 51.76% to RMB32.051 billion, reflecting robust operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives. The total assets of the Group grew by 15.63% to RMB396.611 billion, while net assets attributable to shareholders increased by 30.03% to RMB139.786 billion. The Board proposed a final cash dividend of RMB2.8 per 10 shares, subject to shareholder approval, indicating a strong commitment to returning value to investors.

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of gold, copper, and other mineral resources. The company operates globally, with a strong emphasis on sustainable mining practices and technological innovation to enhance its market position.

