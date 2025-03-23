Zijin Mining Declares Final Dividend for 2024

Zijin Mining Group Co ( (HK:2899) ) has shared an update.

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. announced a final cash dividend of RMB 2.8 per 10 shares for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. This announcement highlights the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, though specific details regarding payment dates and tax implications are yet to be disclosed.

More about Zijin Mining Group Co

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the mining industry, primarily engaged in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and other mineral resources. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and maintaining a competitive edge in the global mining sector.

YTD Price Performance: 21.39%

Average Trading Volume: 53,442

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $63.04B

For an in-depth examination of 2899 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com