Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Co. Announces Strategic Brand Optimization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6168) ) has issued an update.

Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Co., Ltd. has announced plans to optimize its brand cooperation model to drive growth and enhance market share. The company aims to introduce a ‘cooperative partnership store’ model with franchisees to boost store openings and revenue, while its sub-brands ‘CHAOJIN’ and ‘FENS’ will leverage a ‘Co-creation Partnership Program’ to accelerate market penetration and sales growth, strengthening the company’s position in the jewellery industry.

More about Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the jewellery industry, primarily focusing on gold and inlaid jewellery products. The company operates a diverse brand ecosystem with its flagship brand ‘Zhou Liu Fu’ and emerging sub-brands ‘CHAOJIN’ and ‘FENS’, catering to a wide range of market demands from classic to contemporary and luxury-inspired designs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,782,438

For a thorough assessment of 6168 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue