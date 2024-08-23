Zhongzhi Pharma Reports Declining Profits

Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HK:3737) has released an update.

Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited reported a slight revenue decrease of 0.5% and a significant drop in profit of 38.2% for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The company’s gross profit margin also declined by 4.1 percentage points, and as a result, the board has decided against distributing an interim dividend, contrasting the previous year’s distribution.

