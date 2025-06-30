Zhongyuan Bank Approves Key Resolutions at 2024 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1216) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. held its 2024 Annual General Meeting and the first class meetings for H Shares and Domestic Shares of 2025 on June 30, 2025, in Zhengzhou, China. The meetings, chaired by Chairman Guo Hao, complied with relevant Chinese laws and the bank’s Articles of Association. All proposed resolutions, including the approval of the Work Reports for the Board of Directors and Supervisors, and the Final Account Report for 2024, were passed with a significant majority, reflecting strong shareholder support. The announcement also included the appointment of a non-executive director and amendments to the bank’s Articles of Association and procedural rules, which are expected to impact the bank’s governance and operational framework positively.

More about Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. is a financial institution based in the People’s Republic of China, operating as a joint stock company with limited liability. The company is involved in providing banking services and products, focusing on both domestic and international markets, with a significant presence in the H Share and Domestic Share markets.

Average Trading Volume: 855,982

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.89B

See more data about 1216 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue