Zhongyuan Bank Announces Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1216) ) has shared an update.

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. held its 2025 Second Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on November 10, 2025, where several significant resolutions were passed. These included amendments to the bank’s Articles of Association, the appointment of an executive director, the dissolution of the Board of Supervisors, and the election of a vice chairman and an employee representative director. The meeting was conducted in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, and the poll results were deemed lawful and valid.

More about Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. The bank provides a range of financial services and products, primarily focusing on domestic and international banking operations.

Average Trading Volume: 2,831,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$11.33B

