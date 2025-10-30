Zhongyu Energy Warns Against Fraudulent Investment Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited ( (HK:3633) ).

Zhongyu Energy Holdings Limited has issued a warning about a fraudulent platform that is impersonating the company to solicit investments. The company clarified that it is not affiliated with the fraudulent site and emphasized that it does not use social media or third-party platforms for fundraising. Official information should only be obtained from the company’s website, WeChat account, or the HKEX news website. The company has reported the fraudulent activity to law enforcement in Hong Kong and Mainland China and is considering legal action against those responsible.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3633) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:3633 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zhongyu Gas Holdings Limited

Zhongyu Energy Holdings Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the distribution and sale of natural gas. The company provides energy solutions and services primarily in China, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 17,915,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$8.77B

See more data about 3633 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue