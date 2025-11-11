ZHONGTAI FUTURES Announces Key Proposals for Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1461) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, to discuss several key proposals. These include entering into various agreements with Shandong Energy Group Co., Ltd., such as asset management, risk management, and bulk commodities sale and purchase frameworks, as well as tenancy agreements with Qilu Zhongtai Property. Additionally, the meeting will address significant changes to the company’s governance structure, including amendments to the Articles of Association and the abolition of the Supervisory Committee. These decisions are poised to impact the company’s operational strategies and governance, potentially affecting stakeholders and market positioning.

More about ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited Class H

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering asset management, risk management, and bulk commodities trading services. The company is based in the People’s Republic of China and focuses on collaborating with major entities like Shandong Energy Group Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 619,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$731.4M

