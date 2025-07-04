Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Updates Final Dividend for 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ).

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced an update to its final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, adjusting the dividend per share to RMB 0.059 due to the issuance of domestic shares. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at HKD 0.0646 per share, with the payment date set for August 22, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders while navigating the complexities of tax implications for both resident and non-resident shareholders.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing leasing solutions. The company primarily serves technology-driven enterprises, facilitating their growth through tailored financial products.

