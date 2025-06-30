Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Engages in Major Finance Lease Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) is now available.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced a significant transaction involving a Purchase Agreement and a Finance Lease Agreement. The company will purchase leased assets worth RMB54,000,000 and lease them to a lessee for 36 months, generating a total finance lease payment of approximately RMB30,824,465. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance its leasing portfolio, potentially strengthening its market position in the new energy sector.

More about Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the finance leasing industry, primarily focusing on providing leasing services for technology and science-related assets. The company is based in the People’s Republic of China and engages in transactions involving new energy intelligent mining carts and related solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 377,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.2B

For an in-depth examination of 1601 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue