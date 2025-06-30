Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Engages in Major Finance Lease Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a Purchase Agreement and a Finance Lease Agreement involving leased assets valued at RMB98,180,000. The transaction, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, involves purchasing assets from a supplier and leasing them to a lessee for 36 months, generating a total finance lease payment of approximately RMB109,161,036. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position in the finance leasing industry.

More about Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the finance leasing industry, focusing on providing finance lease services. The company engages in transactions involving the purchase and leasing of assets, catering to various sectors including technology and energy.

Average Trading Volume: 377,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.2B

