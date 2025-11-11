Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Announces Key Director Appointments at Upcoming EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) is now available.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced its 2025 fourth extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 2, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting will address the appointments of Mr. Xu Zhengwen as a non-executive director and Mr. Xiao Wang as an independent non-executive director, along with the proposed remuneration for the latter. This meeting is significant for the company’s governance structure as it involves key appointments that could influence its strategic direction and operational oversight.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the leasing industry, providing financial leasing services primarily in China. The company focuses on supporting technological innovation and development through its leasing solutions.

