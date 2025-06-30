Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Announces Disclosable Finance Lease Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) is now available.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. announced a disclosable transaction involving two finance lease agreements with a lessee engaged in target materials and semiconductor equipment. The agreements, entered within a 12-month period, involve the acquisition and leaseback of assets valued at RMB49,000,000, with total finance lease payments of approximately RMB52,157,747. The transactions are subject to notification and announcement requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, indicating a strategic move to enhance the company’s leasing portfolio and market presence.

More about Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the finance leasing industry, focusing on providing financial leasing services. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and engages in transactions involving target materials and semiconductor equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 377,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.2B

Find detailed analytics on 1601 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue