Zhonggan Communication Seeks Waiver for Compliance with Listing Rules

Zhonggan Communication (Group) Holdings Limited ( (HK:2545) ) has provided an update.

Zhonggan Communication (Group) Holdings Limited has announced a waiver request from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for compliance with certain listing rules following the resignation of Ms. Wong, a joint company secretary. The company seeks to retain Mr. Liu Dingyi, who has substantial management experience and a deep understanding of the company’s operations, as the sole company secretary, despite not meeting the typical qualifications required by the exchange.

More about Zhonggan Communication (Group) Holdings Limited

Zhonggan Communication (Group) Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on communication services. The company operates through its subsidiaries and is involved in the internal administration and business operations of the group.

Average Trading Volume: 1,762,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

