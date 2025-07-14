ZhongAn Online Reports RMB16,659 Million in Gross Written Premiums for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd ( (HK:6060) ) is now available.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd announced that its aggregate gross written premiums for the first half of 2025 amounted to approximately RMB16,659 million. This financial data, prepared in accordance with Chinese accounting standards, is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the company’s audit committee, prompting a cautionary note to shareholders and potential investors regarding reliance on this information.

More about ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. It provides property and casualty insurance services and conducts business in Hong Kong under the name ‘ZA Online Fintech P & C’.

YTD Price Performance: 54.50%

Average Trading Volume: 55,442,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$30.66B

