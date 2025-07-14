Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Schedules AGM with Key Resolutions on Director Re-elections and Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asia Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0899) ) has issued an update.

Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Company Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for August 8, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the re-election of various directors and the reappointment of Reanda HK CPA Limited as auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for the directors to exercise powers related to the allotment and issuance of shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 642,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$89.03M

