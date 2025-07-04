Zhong Jia Guo Xin Completes Share Placement, Clarifies Announcement Error

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Asia Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0899) ) is now available.

Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Company Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, announced the completion of placing 170,100,000 new shares under a general mandate. This placement, conducted at a price of HK$0.1 per share, represents approximately 11.46% of the company’s enlarged share capital. The announcement also clarified a typographical error in the Chinese version of the previous announcement, with no errors found in the English version. This share placement is expected to impact the company’s capital structure and potentially influence its market positioning.

More about Asia Resources Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 610,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$96.45M

For detailed information about 0899 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue